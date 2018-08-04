Lip-smacking art

Lip art is having a spotlight moment right now. In fact, make-up artists on social media are being competitively creative with their designs.

Highlighting looks from dark hues to bold and bright ones, our very own Joy Maringa of Perky Arts is among the few Kenyan artists that have taken up the challenge and are doing unique lip art, even using food grains.

It’s awesome if say you’re doing a photo shoot or if you’re just extra enough to rock it for an outing over the weekend. Here are a few designs she created.