Let your own money work for you

Hellen Njeri

It is one thing to work hard for your money, but it is even better to let your hard-earned money work for you. As the saying goes, the poor and the middle class work for money and acquire liabilities but the rich make their money and acquire assets. But how does one get started and bulge out of the financial rat-race? Here are some few tips.

Distinguish assets from liabilities

The meaning of the word ‘asset’ has morphed over time with different financial experts giving varied definitions. An asset is in basic terms something that pays you regularly: stocks that give you dividends are a good example of an asset, an apartment (real-estate) for renting is also an asset, an investment fund with interest every so often is an asset. A home is, however, a liability since it requires maintenance and does not pay you, a car is also a liability that needs more money to maintain. Learn to acquire things and commodities that will continue paying you long after you paid for them: With time your asset column will grow.

Balance your expenditure

Always have your budget before you receive the funds/ monthly income so that you can assign each dime to the right job. You need to create your budget each month, track your expenses and make changes as needed, so you are always spending less than you earn. Always remember, to keep your expenditure much lower than your income, to ensure you have more money to acquire assets.

Attain financial intelligence

If you have been living from pay cheque to pay cheque then financial intelligence is a much neede tool. Financial intelligence is a state of mind, that comes from thinking in a certain way and doing certain things that attract wealth and abundance into your life. To gain it, you need to read material from known financial experts, attend financial training and symposiums and also associate and keep friends who are rich and have desirable financial practices and traits.

Start early and ‘mind your own business’

“The power to compound interest”, they say, is another wonder of the world. Essentially, compound interest is the interest earned on interest. By continuously reinvesting your earnings, you are exponentially increasing your return on investment. Savvy investors understand the benefits of investing early and taking advantage of the potential gains from compound interest. For long term investment the results are better when you begin early and take a long term plan for example: a mutual fund that you begin in your 20’s will definitely be easier and more rewarding than that of your 30’s. Besides, time allows you to take risks and in case of something going wrong there is time to bounce back.

Minding your own business simply means ‘focus’ : In addition to starting early, you need to focus on your investments and keep looking for new investment opportunities. For example, a sales person earning good commission can use the proceeds to acquire well-doing stocks every month and consequently the shares will give him dividends at the end of year while still keeping the capital value of the stock, he can then invest the dividends into another paying asset and the cycle continues.

5. Pay yourself first

This is a golden rule of personal finance that helps you to develop the discipline to save and acquire assets. Paying yourself first encourages sound fiscal habits. By moving savings to the front of the line ahead of spending, you have a better grasp on the role of opportunity costs and how they affect your choices. By automatically deducting a portion of your income, you are able to set the money aside before you rationalise ways to spend it. You can have a standing order with your bank to be deducted every month or a direct debit to your savings account and channel this funds to acquire your assets.

6. Avoid debt

No debt also means paying no interest and no interest means you can channel a significant amount of money into your savings account. Additional savings allow you to build more funds and save for asset acquisition.

7. Learn to take calculated risks

In order to achieve anything in life you have to take positive, calculated risks. Nothing can be achieved without risk and apart from this obvious outcome, there are other numerous benefits to taking risks. High-risk investments or assets can yield huge gains: Although there’s always a risk of losing out, there is also the chance of earning larger than normal gains. You have limited liability: With these types of financial vehicles, you are only allowed to invest with limited liability, meaning that the amount you invested initially would be the most that you would ever lose in the event of liquidation. There’s an easy buying and selling process: Typically you have the option to sell it any time you want, or buy more of the same kind of investment. You earn capital gains and you get paid out dividends: This means you benefit in two ways in a high-risk investment such as stocks.