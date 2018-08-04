How to beat your competition

Francis Muli

In very few instances do we have businesses existing in monopoly. This means that businesses that thrive have to maneuver and overcome the stormy cruise in the business world.

It will not just happen automatically just because you are in business, but it will require skill and expertise to outshine your competitors.

Here are some tips you can use to make your business boom, even as your competitors wonder what ‘juju’ you are using to attract and keep customers loyalty.

Visual Merchandising

Have you ever wondered why people will leave shops in their neighbourhood and go shop in supermarkets which is miles away? They do this despite knowing that the products are manufactured by the same company. The biggest secret behind the motive is the attractive display in supermarket.

Retail displays should be a strategic aspect of your business to help attract customers, retain their interest and increase sales. Visual merchandising helps to set you apart from your competition by creating a look and feel that is unique to your business.

Pricing

Your pricing should match the size of the business and the environment. If you business is located in low income areas, it follows that your prices should be lower because every coin counts to them. On the other hand, big businesses situated in middle-class residential areas can get away with higher prices. This class of people believe that the higher the price, the better the quality. To them, quality comes first before value for money.

Listen To Feedback

‘A customer is always right’ might sound cliché to most ears. However, it still applies in the modern business world. Know and maintain where customers compliment your business and rectify your mistakes where customers complain. Take advantage of where your competitors are failing. Customers will always tell you about the weaknesses of your competitors.

Move at your pace

Despite competing with other businesses, it is always good to move at your own pace. Big brands have died after unreasonable expansion plans aimed at outshining their competitors. It is not how big you are, but how much profit you generate that propels your business.

Create Loyalty amongst employees

In case you have employees, ensure they are loyal to the business. This way, they will own the brand and will do their best to make it a success. Loyalty can be created through remuneration, awards, promotions, welfare among others.

Business Development Executive Harvey Markey says, “Employee loyalty begins with employer loyalty. Your employees should know that if they do the job they were hired to do with a reasonable amount of competence and efficiency, you will support them.”