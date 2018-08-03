English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

NHIF uptake rises, as maternal and infant mortality rates drop

NHIF

K24 Tv August 3, 2018
The number of women accessing maternal healthcare in the counties has gone up, reducing the deaths related to pregnancy related complications.

This was announced by Faith Wanza, an official with Linda Mama, saying women now have access to antenatal services at NHIF accredited hospitals free of charge, a programme that was rolled out by the government in an effort to reduce maternal and infant mortality.

