Court allows Machakos woman to bury her female husband

K24 Tv August 3, 2018
A 59-year-old woman in Machakos county has every reason to smile after the Machakos high court finally granted her the right to bury her husband who died ten years ago.

Alice Mukethe Wanza had been embroiled in a family tussle over property, and thus unable to bury her husband.

The late Wanza Makau was married to Alice Mukethe Wanza through the Kamba tradition that allows a woman to marry another woman should she fail to bear children.

