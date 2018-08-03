Uhuru meets Sudan minister over S Sudan stability

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday met Sudan Foreign Affairs minister Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed over the progress of bid to restore peace and stability in South Sudan especially as regards the recent Khartoum Peace Agreement.

Yesterday’s visit by the Sudan minister is in line with the mandate of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad) Summit of 21st June 2018 which tasked President Omar al-Bashir to host the second round of face-to-face negotiations between President Salva Kiir and Dr Riek Machar held in Khartoum.

Mohamed updated President Kenyatta on agreements reached in respect to security arrangements and governance chapters of the 2016 Agreement on Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan (ARCSS).

During the meeting, Uhuru confirmed his participation in the next Igad Summit during which the two South Sudan leaders are expected to sign the agreements as well as chart the next step in the peace process.

As part of the Igad-led comprehensive peace process, Uhuru is expected to convene the third session of the face-to-face meetings and negotiations between President Salva Kiir and Dr Riek Machar during which the implementation mechanisms of the peace accord are expected to be agreed.