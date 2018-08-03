City Hall to get lactation centres

Plans are underway to set up lactation stations at City Hall, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has said.

Should this happen, Nairobi will be the first county to make the critical step, given the emphasis health experts the world over place on exclusive breastfeeding for six months of a baby.

Sonko made the pledge during the official opening of the breastfeeding week at Pumwani Maternity Hospital yesterday.

“Currently, the county government is working hard to ensure that this becomes a reality. We have set aside rooms which will be equipped to the standards required by law,” he said.

He said the lactation centres will be located at City Hall while breast milk banks will be set up at the Pumwani hospital.

At Pumwani, construction of the facility has already started.

“After we are done with City Hall, we will then move to all public offices,” said Sonko.

Speaking at the same event Health Cabinet secretary Sicily Kariuki also promised to have similar centres set up at ministry headquarters.

“Policies and guidelines have been developed by my ministry in consultation with other stakeholders to support breastfeeding,” she said.

Last year, MPs passed the Breastfeeding Mothers Bill that require companies to set aside special breastfeeding areas for nursing staff. The bill is awaiting President’s assent.