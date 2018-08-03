Extrajudicial killings claims haunt Muhoro during vetting

Unresolved high-profile murder cases, extra judicial killings of youth alleged to be Mungiki and claims of corruption yesterday confronted the former Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Ndegwa Muhoro when he appeared before legislators for vetting.

On the other hand, former Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) chairperson Sarah Serem had a hard time explaining to MPs why she unilaterally reduced their salaries.

At the same time, the ex-DCI boss was slapped with a memorandum from city lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi who opposed his appointment as the High commissioner to Malaysia on grounds that he tried to kill him in 2016.

Appearing before the departmental committee on Defence and Foreign Relations chaired by Katoo Ole Metito, Muhoro was at pains to explain why he failed to conclusively bring to close the murders of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ICT manager Chris Musando, former Kabete MP George Muchai and businessman Jacob Juma.

Committee members took Muhoro to task and demanded explanations over allegations that he used his office and friends to grab private property.

MPs Charles Kilonzo (Yatta), Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Memusi Kanchori ( Kajiado central) and Peter Mwathi (Limuru) demanded to know why Muhoro should take up this new position yet many negative things happened during his eight years in office.

But defending himself, Muhoro said his conscience is clear and told the MPs that the issue of unresolved murders is not only a problem in Kenya but a global issue.

On the alleged murders and killing, Muhoro said he was able to follow the rule of law and open inquest files.

“I have taken people to court. On the issue of disappearance, it is an interesting case because we have gone to court and people have been released on bond. Any incidents of disappearance or extra-judicial killing, an inquest file was opened,” he said.

Earlier, Serem who was appointed to the position of high commissioner to China, used the opportunity to apologise to MPs for her actions when she served as SRC chair.

Serem told MPs that reducing the salaries of public servants was the role of the entire commission . “ I know MPs saw this as a scheme but this cut across the public service. We had to deliberately reduce the highest salaries beginning with the President and anything higher than the Head of State’s had to be reduced,” she said.