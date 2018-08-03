NLC seeks court verdict on Ruaraka title deed validity

The National Land Commission (NLC) yesterday moved to court seeking to determine the validity of the title deed of the controversial Ruaraka land.

Under a certificate of urgency, the commission also wants the court to issue an order stopping all civil and criminal proceedings in relation to the compulsory acquisition of the land by the Education ministry.

Through lawyer Tom Ojienda NLC further avers that the case is a matter of priority to enable the commission to get the way forward on how to proceed with the acquisition of the property.

The agency said a search and from records held by the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning, the property is held on freehold tenure and was registered in favour of Afrison Export Import Limited and Huelands Limited.

The two companies allegedly purchased the property in December 1981 from a company known as Joreth Limited.

The commission said having completed all the legal processes of compulsory acquisition, on July 18, 2017, Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang wrote a letter to the Treasury asking it to process the compensation for the acquisition of land for the two schools —Drive In Primary School and Ruaraka High School.

It also says that following payment of the partial award of compensation, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has since commenced investigations into the acquisition of the property.

“There have since arisen numerous allegations that the compulsory acquisition was unnecessary and not in public interest as the portion of the suit parcel occupied by the two schools is allegedly public land and not private land as revealed by the search,” the lawyer said.