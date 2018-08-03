TSC asserts position on delocalisation

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has maintained a hardline stance that delocalisation of teachers is inevitable.

Chief executive officer Nancy Macharia dismissed the narrative that the process is to blame for student unrest saying the process commenced in December last year and ran up to April.

She said the root cause of unrest in the last three months is a case for national inquiry whose objective should be to get a lasting solution.

So far, 1,065 principals have been delocalised and subsequently reported to their new stations within the stipulated time frames despite resistance, which delayed the hand over.

Macharia said 90 public schools of the 1,065 were affected by student unrest, forming only 8.5 per cent of the total cases of delocalisation.

The reported number of teachers assaulted in the school unrest was put at 14 and they have since been transferred.

She made the remarks when she appeared before the National Assembly Education committee, led by Julius Melly, in response to a petition filed by Julius Bores from Nandi.

“For the reason that only 8.5 per cent of institutions where delocalisation was effected experienced student unrest, it is not statistically correct to lay an outright claim that delocalisation is the reason for the mass student unrest,” said Macharia.

But the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) deputy secretary general Hesbon Otieno, who also appeared before the committee, insisted delocalisation is one of the key reasons for unrest in schools.

He said investigations have shown that out of the over 70 schools that have been affected this term, 58 have new principals as a result of delocalisation.