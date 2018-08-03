School heads want end to exam craze

School heads have now called for moderation of multiple examinations particularly administered on second term, amid growing concerns over school unrest.

The Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (Kessha) made the remarks even as it called for an alternative to indexing for purposes of national examinations as opposed to merit.

Lobby national chairman Indimuli Kahi said yesterday first-come-first-served indexing process should be adopted in regard to admission instead of sitting exams to determine.

He said there is the pressure to pass national examinations and indexing has caused further burden to students, amid growing notion that scripts for those on the top index pass better.

Indimuli said Continuous Assessment Tests (CATS) should be made a preference as opposed to many exams that give untold pressure on students.

The official said there is fear for internal examination as a result of pressure from home and sponsors. He however, down played fear of national examinations as one of the major causes of unrest saying the trend could be witnessed in third and not second terms.

These are part of recommendations Kessha presented to the National Assembly Education Committee, chaired by Julius Melly to curb schools unrest.

Indimuli called for the establishment of a common code of ethics for students to avoid each school from adopting different approaches to similar cases of indiscipline.

“A common code will make students understand what is universally acceptable of them in all our learning institutions,” said Kessha.

To this end, school heads have called for a review of the Basic Education Act 2013, saying it is not clear on discipline procedures.

And from its findings, Kessha has highlighted some of the reasons, which could be attributed to unrest.

They include drug and substance abuse, poor moral values, violent methods of conflict resolutions, failure to adjust to change in management and incitement by external and internal forces.