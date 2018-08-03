MPs claim bad sugar probe report ‘coated’

Anthony Mwangi and Mercy Mwai

The tabling of a joint House committee report on importation of contraband sugar was objected to over claims it was “doctored”.

Amid acrimony and finger-pointing, one of the co-chairs Kanini Kega, however, denied accusations of altering the report to protect powerful individuals. Instead, in a typical “it-wasn’t-me” response, he accused the lawyers who had drafted the final report of introducing what he called a “typo”.

In the report tabled yesterday by co-chairs Kega and Adan Haji (Mandera South), recommending that Cabinet secretaries Adan Mohammed (previously Trade and currently East African Community) and Henry Rotich (National Treasury) take “personal responsibility” was removed hours before the final report was tabled in the House and instead “be investigated” inserted.

Yesterday, MPs led by Simba Arati (Dagoretti) and Dan Maanzo (Makueni) released a “Zero draft” report that indicated the committee had actually recommended the CSs take full responsibility contrary to the report tabled in the House which watered down the recommendation, instead stating they be investigated over the importation of poisonous sugar.

But Kega later denied that he was behind the alteration of the report, saying he signed the report as approved by Members. “I was shocked as the Members are. I signed it the way they approved it and tabled in the House,” he said.

He said the Members who had initially refused to sign the report did so when they realised all the other Members had appended signatures. “I had told them to bring any amendment they had on the report and I was ready to support them. This is a non-issue, it is absolute nonsense,” said Kega.

He added that the people who were against the full implementation of the report were the ones trying to scuttle the process.

An attempt to have the draft report tabled failed after Speaker Justin Muturi ordered that debate on the report, which was expected to take place yesterday afternoon, be postponed until next week to allow the House Business Committee (HBC) to address the matter.

Muturi said MPs had approached him and requested they be allowed to make amendments to the report before it is debated. “I have ordered the debate on the sugar report be taken out of the Order Paper so that HBC can look at it next week. This is because some of the Members have requested time to make amendments to the report.”

In the draft report pushed by Arati and Maanzo, the committee had recommended that Mohammed be held responsible because Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) which falls under his ministry failed to undertake market surveillance to guarantee safety and quality of sugar imported.

The draft report on the other hand recommended Rotich be held responsible for excess importation of sugar and consequent tax evasion while former Agriculture CS and current high commissioner to India Willy Bett be held responsible for giving waiver of duty to 14 companies that had imported sugar way after the free duty window period had lapsed.

Muturi’s decision came after the disgruntled MPs went to his office where it was agreed the provisions as contained in the original report be inserted into the tabled report.

And yesterday Arati who blew the whistle said they will not allow the report to be watered down by some individuals for own agenda. “I know they have prepared many amendments aimed at watering down the report but we will stand for the interest of the millions of Kenyans who could have been affected by the toxic sugar.”

Maanzo said as committee Members they will not allow an illegality to happen even as he called on the two chairmen to take personal responsibility. “This is pure forgery. The buck rests with the two committee chairmen.”

The committee Members were Silas Tiren, Cornelly Serem, Johnson Naicca and Joyce Kamene.