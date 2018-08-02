Former DCI Muhoro taken to task over extra judicial killings during his term

Ghosts of the past came to haunt President Uhuru Kenyatta nominees to various diplomatic posts.

Former State Officers Ndegwa Muhoro, Sarah Serem and Manoah Esipisu were put to task to explain contentious issues surrounding their tenure.

Former Director of Criminal Investigations, Ndegwa Muhoro was asked to explain extra judicial killings and forced disappearances during his tenure while former statehouse spokesman Manoah Esipisu denied claims that he solicited bribes for coverage of state events.