Waluke in court over Sh297m NCPB fraud

Sirisia MP John Waluke was yesterday charged before a Nairobi court with graft charges relating to Sh297 million fraud involving a contract between Chelsea Freight and the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

Waluke, who appeared before Milimani chief magistrate Douglas Ogoti, denied four counts of fraudulent acquisition of property and handling false document over the fraud in NCPB maize contract.

The MP faces the charges alongside Grace Sarapay Wakhungu, who was not present in court. The two are directors of Erad Supplies and General Contracts Ltd.

Waluke was released on a personal bond of Sh5 million with additional Sh3 million surety and a cash bail of Sh2 million.

Warrant of arrest

Ogoti gave him bond terms on condition he deposits his passport with the court, to report to EACC Nairobi offices every fortnight and not to approach any of the witnesses in the case.

He further directed the investigating officer in the case to verify all the documents the accused will present for use as surety.

The magistrate warned him that in case he violates any of the orders the same will attract cancellation of the bond terms granted.

At the same time the court issued warrant of arrest against Wakhungu for failing to appear in court to plead to the graft charges after the prosecution sought the same.

Witness interference

While releasing the MP on bail, the magistrate ruled that bail can only be denied if the court is not in a position to prevent the interference of witnesses in the case.

Waluke had urged the court to release him on reasonable bond terms, saying he had cooperated with the investigators in the matter and brought himself to court.

But the prosecution opposed his release, saying being an MP and hence influential person, he is likely to interfere with the possible key witnesses in the case.

The court heard the charges facing the lawmaker are serious and attract harsh penalty if found guilty.

Wakhungu, through her lawyer, urged the court to decline the prosecution’s application to issue arrest order against her, saying that she is unwell.