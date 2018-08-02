English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

2 PD journalists summoned by Parliament to appear in 10 days

K24 Tv August 2, 2018
2,442 Less than a minute

Two People Daily reporters summoned by the powers and privileges committee to appear before them over investigative report revealing graft involving parliamentary committees have been granted 10 days to appear before the said committee.
People Daily acting Managing Editor Ken Bosire said the committee has however assured that the journalists are not on trial and will not be forced to reveal their sources.

Show More

Related Articles

August 2, 2018
2,444

Former DCI Muhoro taken to task over extra judicial killings during his term

August 2, 2018
2,444

Unsung Heroes: AP officer in Busia spends time rehabilitating street families 

August 2, 2018
2,448

Makueni man who was filmed assaulting his wife arrested

August 2, 2018
2,443

Sirisia MP John Walukhe arrested by EACC officers over suspected forgery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker