English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
2 PD journalists summoned by Parliament to appear in 10 days
Two People Daily reporters summoned by the powers and privileges committee to appear before them over investigative report revealing graft involving parliamentary committees have been granted 10 days to appear before the said committee.
People Daily acting Managing Editor Ken Bosire said the committee has however assured that the journalists are not on trial and will not be forced to reveal their sources.