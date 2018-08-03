Ex-MPs learn the hard way how not to burn political bridges!

Dorcas Chemutai

Politics, like any other game, has winners and losers. Last year’s elections were awash with politicians drawn from all walks of life and with various ambitions—some were in it to win, others to position themselves for political visibility and many to spoil for opponents.

This scenario well played in many parts of the country but Ukambani passes for the best case study! While some politicians from the region aimed to retain their seats and others fighting tooth and nail to dislodge incumbents, a good number was well-aware there was no victory lined up for them.

Politics of ideology and development took a back seat as individuals sought to position themselves for political appointments either by fence-sitting or leaning on sides they thought their bread would be better-buttered. Others later realised they had hawked their souls to the highest bidder for a morsel.

A team of self-seeking politicians in Ukambani broke away from the dominant Wiper party, joined Jubilee, perhaps with hopes of reaping much from going against the grain, but after their ambitions backfired, they are now everywhere in Ukambani bad-mouthing senior State officials from the region. They claim the officers slammed the door on them, locking them out of “power”!

After 18 short months the group, led by former MPs Kisoi Munyao (Mbooni) and Joe Mutambu of Mwingi Central, is making an about-turn and trooping back to Wiper and mudslinging the same Jubilee party that sheltered them albeit briefly.

Like the Biblical Saul in Damascus, they seem to have suddenly seen the light! Now they claim they lost seats in the region because their party of choice, Jubilee, was unpopular yet the same party has refused to reward them. This is laughable political conmanship. What were their expectations and who was to meet them? Was the agreement binding?

Politics is a gamble but gamblers in the game must calculate their moves. You play to win but you can be the loser! You draw smart cards but your opponent might be smarter! When the unexpected happens, wisdom demands that you don’t throw tantrums.

Ukambani leaders who ditched Wiper for Jubilee in the heat of last year’s election must stop blackmailing Jubilee just because they were not rewarded with plum jobs. This is politics and they, surely, have not seen the worst as long as they are in the game!

However, they may have lost the promised jobs, but it would be suicidal to have missed the lesson therein!