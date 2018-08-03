Sonko, Sicily urge mothers to embrace exclusive breastfeeding

Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko and Health Cabinet secretary (CS) Sicily Kariuki have called on mothers to embrace exclusive breastfeeding to help curb infant mortality and malnutrition.

Speaking during the launch of this year’s breastfeeding week at Pumwani Maternity, Sonko said breastfeeding is the only practice which can prevent many deaths of children below the age of five.

“The National and County governments need to support the World Health Organisation guidelines for mothers to exclusively breastfeed for the first six months of a baby’s life and should be followed by continued breastfeeding with introduction of other foods until the child is at least two years,” said Sonko.

He also revealed that the County has allocated 21 per cent of its total budget to the health sector (Sh6.8 billion) to ensure all county hospitals are equipped to decongest Kenyatta National Hospital.

Kariuki (pictured) said the government supports exclusive breastfeeding for its economic gain, saying studies indicate breastfeeding has reduced cases of underweight children.

She said 39 per cent of Kenyan children are not exclusively breast-fed, adding that the government plans to put in place measures to enable mothers to breastfeed exclusively.

She said the country seeks to attain 80 per cent breastfeeding by 2025 and called on all employers to ensure they establish nursing units for lactating mothers at their workplace to enable them to breastfeed exclusively while at work.

The CS directed the Ministry of Health to immediately set up a lactating unit for all its employees so that they can breastfeed their children while at work and urged other employers to follow suit.

She assured the governor that KEMSA will resume supply of drugs to the County hospitals today but urged him to ensure the county settles the bills it owes the agency.