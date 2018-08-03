Sossion tells TUC-K off over ‘illegal’ suspension

Nominated MP Wilson Sossion has been suspended as the secretary general of the Trade Union Congress of Kenya (TUC-K) over alleged gross misconduct.

But in a quick rejoinder, Sossion took a swipe at the union organising secretary Charles Mukhwaya terming the move inconsequential, saying the latter, who announced the suspension, has no powers to effect the decision.

“This suspension is a non-issue. It doesn’t bother me. I have not received any communication about the suspension,” he told People Daily on phone.

Mukhwaya suspended Sossion claiming he ignored a directive to respond to allegations of gross misconduct within the stipulated time.

He said the union took the administrative action after Sossion, who is also the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) secretary general, failed to show cause.

“The National Executive Board (NEB) through a unanimous decision resolved hereunder that you are hereby suspended with immediate effect,” read the suspension letter signed by Mukhwaya.

Consequently, Sossion has been directed to hand over all documents and property of TUC-K in his possession to Mukhwaya who takes over his role in an acting capacity.

Sossion is facing a similar fate having been suspended as the Knut boss pending a probe into his conduct.

The TUC-K decision followed a NEC meeting in which 22 against two members voted in favour of a motion to have Sossion’s conduct discussed.

In the interim, TUC-K’s top organ has picked one of Sossion’s deputies in Knut, Hesbon Otieno, to act in his capacity to ensure smooth running of the union’s affairs.

After Sossion was suspended at Knut recently, he rushed to court which reinstated him as the SG, but has been barred from entering the union’s offices despite the order.

Nonetheless, acting SG Otieno insisted Sossion was suspended before the Registrar of Trade Unions was served with an order against the move.

But Justice Maureen Onyango of the Employment and Labour Relations Court ruled there was no evidence the suspension was made before she made orders barring his removal.

Immediately after the ruling, Sossion and his camp tried unsuccessfully to access the Knut headquarters on Mfangano Street in Nairobi.