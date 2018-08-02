Unsung Heroes: AP officer in Busia spends time rehabilitating street families 

It is common to see administration police officers chasing after suspects and destroying the brews in the villages but in Busia town, one administration police officer has defied the norm and chosen to spend her free time with street families, feeding and clothing them.

In our weekly segment unsung heroes, Dennis Matara brings you the story of Doris Wako from Busia who shot to fame on social media with pictures showing her dressed in police uniform and feeding street children.