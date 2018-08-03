Same script, different casts in Zimbabwe polls

Cheryl Hendricks

Zimbabwe’s general elections on July 30 were being labelled as “historic”. For the first time since independence in 1980, the ballot paper featured the faces of new presidential candidates, Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa. And, prior to the poll, there was no large scale violence by security institutions and youth militia, as had happened previously.

Indeed, the elections were peaceful and voters turned out in large numbers. But that’s where the good news ended as violence broke out after the release of the parliamentary results.

Supporters of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) — Alliance led by Chamisa marched to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s command centre protesting against the slow release of the presidential election results. The parliamentary results were released early in the day, giving Zanu-PF (68 per cent) of the seats. The MDC-Alliance was insinuating that the presidential results were being rigged.

The day before any results were released MDC-Alliance leaders had upped the ante by announcing they’d won, and saying that they wouldn’t accept any other result.

The army and police responded to protesters with the familiar brutality, leaving three people dead. In the space of two hours Zimbabwe went from having peaceful, free and fair elections, to ones marred by violence and accusations of fraud. The promise of a new dawn seemed to vanish instantaneously.

What went wrong? Are the parliamentary election results a reflection of voter rigging or of the MDC-Alliance’s own weaknesses?

Zimbabwe needed these elections to be credible, no matter who won. A legitimate government — with a strong mandate — can develop and implement a much needed national development plan to fix the country’s shattered economy.

Both candidates and political parties promised peace and a new beginning. But, when the chips were down and the votes began to show a familiar trend of Zanu-PF dominance, both parties resorted to old tactics. MDC-Alliance resorted to disruption while Zanu-PF, through the security establishment, used undue force.

Accusations and counter accusations of who was to blame became the order of the day as they both plunged the country back into familiar chaos. The fact that these elections were held in full view of international and regional observers, that political parties were allowed to campaign freely, and that the run up to the polling day was largely peaceful, could all be credited to their new form of governance.

It’s time political parties and individuals put their narrow self interests aside and act on behalf of Zimbabwe as a whole. This is the only way for the country to move forward. If the MDC-Alliance claims Zanu-PF rigged the elections with the help of the electoral commission, the onus is on them to prove it. Till then, both parties need to sort out their differences as quickly and as peacefully as possible.

The article first appeared in The Conversation.