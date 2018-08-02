English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Sirisia MP John Walukhe arrested by EACC officers over suspected forgery

K24 Tv August 2, 2018
Sirisia Member of Parliament  John Waluke has been charged in a Nairobi court with fraud in a case involving the National Cereals and Produce Board, NCPB and a company accused of uttering false document and fraudulent acquisition of public property.

Meanwhile Changamwe Member of Parliament Omar Mwinyi was sentenced to four years in prison with an alternative of one million shillings after he was found guilty of assaulting two police officers during ODM party nominations in April 2017.

