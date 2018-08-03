Harassment of scribes negates right to expression

Victor Bwire

The online trolling on Paul Wafula, a journalist with a daily newspaper following his factual and witnessed-backed exposé on harassment of workers at the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) is a demonstration of how truth is unsettling.

Truth hurts, creates confusion in some quarters, especially when some subjects are on the receiving end.

Based on verified facts, Wafula’s article endeavoured to remain accurate, concise and focused on laying bare injustices meted on Kenyans working in the celebrated multi-billion shilling project.

Journalists harassed

From the story, it is evident that some aspects of the project needed to be addressed especially on communication.

Harassing journalists and denying Kenyans access to information is self-defeating, and will not solve the problems facing such projects.

In the last one year, media houses have paid nearly Sh200 million in defamation suits. People are increasingly using courts to gag the media.

Those intent on subverting the course of justice or engage in corruption or remain inefficient in their work should not blame or harass journalists but carry their crosses at the hour of reckoning.

They need to be informed that in addition to media investing in public interest stories such as the cases mentioned, dealing with employees who are dissatisfied or value integrity is very hard; they will continue giving out this information even if they harass journalists or intimidate the media.

Harassment of journalists and media intimidation in Kenya is evident and threatens access to information and freedom of expression; and these attacks against journalists must be checked.

Intimidated and threatened

The attacks seem to be coming from all quarters as journalists embolden their investigative approaches to unearth and report on corruption that is facing the country.

Suspects and players in graft game use some individuals to harass journalists.

While Kenyan journalists enjoy an environment that is among the most hospitable and legally protected through the Constitution in Africa, the situation is gradually changing.

Journalists and media workers across the country have been attacked and their equipment confiscated, intimidated and threatened to gag them against writing on certain topics.

Attacks and violence against journalists violate the Constitution of Kenya 2010 that provides for the protection of all Kenyans and freedom of expression.

Liberty and integrity

It is also a violation of international treaties that Kenya is party to, including General Comment 34 on Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

Provisions protecting the right to life, personal liberty and integrity, freedom from torture, freedom of expression, and the right to an effective remedy which are incorporated within international human rights law instruments provide journalists with the necessary guarantees against violations of their rights and risks to their safety.

The African Charter on Human and People’s Rights guarantees individuals against arbitrary deprivation of the right to life (Article 4), establishes an absolute prohibition of torture and other inhuman or degrading treatment (Article 5), guarantees the right to liberty and security of the person (Article 6), and freedom of expression (Article 9).

Gagging the messenger

Those working on the SGR, the Oil early Project Pilot project, the black Rhino relocation and other major projects seem to be suffering from poor communication and stakeholder management strategies.

Those involved need to be reminded of the provisions of the Access to Information law in the country and the recent directive by the President on information disclosure need to prepare instead on resorting to harassing journalists.

Pro-active information sharing and engagement is more beneficial than reactive interventions including gagging the messenger.

They ought to up their game instead of harassing journalists doing their work, and where there is genuine concern, there exist relevant bodies to deal with complaints against media and journalists.

—The writer works at the Media Council of Kenya.