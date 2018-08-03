Aukot forms parallel unity initiative

Some political leaders have formed a parallel “building the bridges initiative” comprising youths and women citing discrimination.

The initiative dubbed ‘Team Fresh’ led by Kakamega Senator Cleopas Malala and Third Way Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot, said they will work parallel to the team formed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga after the handshake.

“Youths and women who form the bulk of Kenya population are not included in the initiative and we are not going to fight for inclusion, we are going to come up with a report and hand it to the team,” said Malala.

He however said their move should not be interpreted as opposing the building bridges initiative but aimed at bringing youths and women together to air their issues in bid to help unite the country.

Aukot said their movement will popularise “punguza mzigo” narrative which should be included in the building bridges initiative.