English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
TSC, KNUT differ on claims that delocalization was to blame for school unrest
The Teachers Service Commission now says the delocalisation process in unstoppable even as the Kenya National Union of Teachers claims the process was behind the school unrests witnessed countrywide.
This as TSC CEO Nancy Macharia revealed that several secondary school teachers had been transferred after being assaulted by rowdy students.
KNUT and TSC officials had appeared before the parliamentary committee on education which is probing the standoff in the education sector.