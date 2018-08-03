NATIONALNEWS

Chinese quarry becomes nightmare in Thika East

Mathew Ndung'u August 3, 2018
Residents of Kilimambogo in Thika East, Kiambu county have urged the authorities to shut down a quarry managed by Synohydro Corporation Limited in the area after a blast left a trail of destruction.

Carrying placards, chanting slogans and waving twigs, they said a recent blast left  more than 50 people injured, several classrooms of St Mary’s Academy and the nearby houses destroyed. They said action should be taken urgently to avoid a disaster.

The school chairman Dominic Mbugua said learning has been paralysed in the school as pupils live in fear of the blasts.

“We thank God that there were no children in the classrooms when the blast happened as we would be talking of loss of lives and grave injuries,” he said.

Loise Njeri, 90, who sustained serious hand injuries claimed the  quarry operates at night and accused the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) for working in cahoots with the company  to bend rules.

She also said the blasts have forced some residents to flee the area hurting development.

Area Member of County Assembly Joakim Mwangi said his efforts to seek dialogue  from the company’s management have hit dead end.

However, the quarry’s site manager only identified as Maa told the press  that the company will compensate the affected residents  on claim basis terming the horrific incident as an accident.

