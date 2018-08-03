Leave DP Ruto alone, leaders tell Keter

Leaders from Kericho county have criticised Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter for undermining Deputy President William Ruto.

Led by Kipkelion West MP Hillary Koskei and Kericho county Leader of Majority Hezron Ng’etich, they said it was wrong for the legislator to link the DP to corruption allegations.

Speaking at Leldet village, the duo asked the MP to stop tarnishing the DP’s name for his selfish political gains. “We’re aware Keter is dancing to the tune of his paymasters and we want to tell him that his efforts would go nowhere. If he continues with the attacks on the DP, then he (Keter) is committing political suicide. Ruto is our leader and we’re out to defend him at all costs until he ascends to the presidency in 2022,” said Koskei.

On the ongoing Mau forest evictions, Koskei and Ng’etich asked Environment Cabinet secretary Keriako Tobiko to resign if he cannot identify the cutline between the forest and people’s settlements.

“What we are told about Mau evictions is not adding up and we’re asking the CS to tell us the correct position and if he can’t, he should quit,” he said.

The leaders asked the government to conduct the evictions in Mau forest in humane manner saying some people with genuine title deeds have been subjected to untold suffering.