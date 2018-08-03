NATIONALNEWS

ARVs shortage hits Homa Bay hospitals

Report tabled in the Assembly says health facilities have not received drugs since November over Sh140m Kemsa debt

People Daily August 3, 2018
 George Odiwuor and KNA

Homa Bay county has been hit by acute shortage of anti retroviral drugs (ARVs) because of unpaid bill of Sh140 million owed to Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa).

A report by the County Assembly has revealed that health centres and hospitals in the county have been operating without the essential drugs.

The report which was adopted by the Assembly on Wednesday said most health facilities have not received drugs from November. “No drugs including ARVs have been delivered in hospitals for eight months now. The national government issues the drugs free of charge, however, Kemsa must be paid to do the deliveries,” said Assembly Health committee chairman Maurice Ogwang’.

The shortage has put at risk HIV- positive patients in an area where the prevalence rate  is very high.

Meanwhile, donors involved in community interventions on war against the spread of HIV/Aids have been urged to liase with government agencies to prevent duplication of roles and ensure proper utilitilisation of funds.

Nyamira county National Aids Control Council coordinator Derrick Marwanga said yesterday some non-governmental organisations in the area were working in isolation making it hard for the government to establish the number and nature of programmes currently in place for coordination purposes.

Speaking in Nyamira, he singled out Family Health (NGO) funded by the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and the Kenya Red Cross Society  for failing to involve relevant agencies while undertaking their work making it hard to assess the progress against the disease.

