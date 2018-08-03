Retirees condemned to a life of misery, study reveals

At least 25 per cent of financial resources of Kenyan retirees are used to cater for medical expenses leaving little funds for other basic needs, a study done by Strathmore University and Enwealth financial services indicates.

According to the study, lack of adequate medical insurance is the biggest headache for 80 per cent of those who were surveyed.

“More than 80 per cent of pensioners expressed concern over lack of adequate medical insurance to cater for the increased risk of poor health in old age with only 30 per cent having a comprehensive medical insurance,” the study shows.

The findings raise concern of whether the government and industry players are doing enough to address the issue of availability and affordability of healthcare in retirement.

Medical care

In this year’s budget, the Government has proposed an amendment to the Retirement Benefits Regulations to allow members of pension schemes to utilise a portion of their retirement benefits for post-retirement medical cover.

Enwealth Financial Services chief executive Simon Wafubwa said the proposed initiatives, to allow pre-funding for medical needs during the working life and exempting the funds set aside for post-retirement medical funds from annual Retirement Benefits Authority levy, will increase member trust and possibly increase the level of savings to meet the rising medical expenses in retirement.

Shelter spend

According to the report, the concern among the retirees included medical healthcare, food and shelter. The study indicates that food accounts for more than 20 per cent of the retirees’ income. Rent and school fees were the other high expenditure for those in retirement.

Retirees in formal employment utilise their retirement lump sum in three major ways – 25 per cent in building homes, 20 per cent in paying school fees while 15 per cent to venture in agribusiness.

“The concern for financing to meet basic needs is again highlighted with significant occurrence of spending in building a house and settling school fees for self or children,” said Wafubwa.

“The fact that retirees are using most of their pension in building a retirement home is evidence that the policy of pension-backed mortgage has not worked out as expected,” he said.