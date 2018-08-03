Early retirement beckons thousands of civil servants

The government seeks to entice civil servants to opt for early retirement in a raft of measures aimed at creating employment for thousands of youth entering the job market annually.

According to the Ministry of Public Service there are three proposals on the table it believes if well implemented they would revolutionalise public service operations.

The measures outlined by the ministry yesterday include voluntary retirement, shift and contract employment.

On voluntary retirement, the ministry is targeting civil servants who have worked for at least 30 years. On the shift-based employment, the government is adopting approaches used by some developed countries, where some civil servants work in the morning, then pave the way for others to work in the afternoon.

Contracts

The ministry’s chief administrative secretary Racheal Shebesh and principal secretary Safina Kwekwe said the ministry is also looking at possibilities of employing Kenyan graduates on contractual terms so as to ensure opportunities are continually available to thousands seeking working.

“The move is meant to pave way for the employment of hundreds of thousands of youths who enter the country’s job market,” Shebesh said at Harambee House where the duo and other top ministry officials were responding to concerns of Kenyan youth on social media about escalating unemployment.

An estimated 500,000 to 800,000 young Kenyans enter the job market every year but the economy has not been able to provide employment opportunities – formal and informal.

Shebesh said in future the government will not let civil servants work up to the age of 60.

Unemployment crisis

Kwekwe explained that the government is committed to solving the unemployment crisis through a number of other strategies including six to 12 months paid trainee internship programmes for the graduates. She hinted that the interns would receive a stipend of between Sh15, 000 and Sh25, 000 every month.

“Every year in the last three years, the government has absorbed interns to give them experience at the work place,” the PS said.

This financial year, Kwekwe said the government is targeting 10, 000 youth for the programme.

“Many Kenyans have been suffering due to joblessness. We believe that this move would help us solve this monster of unemployment,” she said ahead of the upcoming International Youth week slated for August 6 to 12.

Other concerns that emerged during the session were access to 30 per cent Affirmative Fund which contains government business opportunities for young people, women and people with disabilities.

Succession

Youth Enterprise Development Fund (YEDF) head Josiah Moriasi said plans are at an advanced stage to merge Uwezo Fund, Women Enterprise Fund and the YEDF into Biashara Kenya Fund, an improved entity that will cater for Kenyans between the ages of 35 and 45 years.

“This financial year we are releasing Sh816 million,” he added.

The public service is facing a succession crisis as 10, 358 out of 62, 368 national government employees are due for retirement in the next five years.

According to Public Service Commission, civil service is aging and 37 per cent of workers are expected to retire in the next decade. The share of civil servants above the age of 50 increased from 35 per cent in the year to June 2016 to 37 per cent last year.