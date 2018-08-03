Raging tea wages storm blights sector’s fortunes

Fred Opiyo

The furore raised over proposed wage hikes contained in various Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) in the tea sector threatens to adversely affect production of the green leaf.

On the one hand workers’ unions argue, among other things, that the wages in the sector are low, while tea companies warn of dire consequences should there be any wage increases.

It is true that, workers look up to high-end earners in other professions and have high expectations but tea firms argue production has not increased to allow above-inflation wage increases.

According to the companies, the tea industry boasts amongst the best-remunerated labourers in the country. Workers in the tea sub-sector draw higher wages than their counterparts in other cash crop industries such as coffee and floriculture despite pending pay rise deals.

CBA statistics indicate tea workers earn daily wages of about Sh450 compared to coffee (Sh422.50), floriculture (Sh315.97), and general agriculture Sh(269.40) — translating to monthly rates of Sh11,725, Sh10,985, Sh8,215.22 and Sh7,004.40 respectively.

Non-cash benefits in the tea sub-sector include free housing, water, electricity, wood fuel, and training opportunities.

Despite these positives, the biggest fear is that wage increases as advocated by workers’ unions industry will result in cataclysmic job losses and business closures.

Indeed, the proposed changes will put the success and competitiveness of Kenya’s tea industry in jeopardy.

The gap between wages in the tea industry and other agricultural sectors could widen further when the pending 2016-17 and 2018-19 CBAs are concluded.

Rising wage levels could result in increased layoffs and reduced hours, however, it is tea workers who ultimately lose from the uncertainty caused by the delay in implementation of CBAs.

Tea accounts for about 26 per cent of Kenya’s export earnings, and 67 per cent of the volume of tea traded at the Tea Auction Centre in Mombasa. Despite the immense contribution tea production adds to the Kenyan economy, the sub-sector is grappling with increased costs of factor inputs, exemplified by the labour costs that have gone up an average of 200 per cent between 2001 and 2015.

The cost of electricity has pushed up more than 120 per cent and the cost of diesel ballooned 375 per cent. Any increased labour costs could overburden the tea sector, making the business unsustainable.

As it is right now, labour costs already represent 50 to 60 per cent of the cost of production and any further increase of wages in the sector would push up the cost of production at a time when the price of tea is more than 20 per cent below its peak.

The writer is a communications lecturer