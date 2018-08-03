Regulations for cargo inspections unveiled

The government has dropped its earlier decision to confiscate and destroy the entire consignment of imported goods found packed in containers alongside counterfeits, hence offering a much-needed lifeline to small businesses.

The Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita, who yesterday met with the leadership of the small traders’ business community, also informed them that the government will start screening containers from their countries of origin before getting to Kenya.

This is aimed at hastening the clearing process at the port of Mombasa and also to ensure that substandard goods are not brought into the country.

“The distraction of goods will stop. What the government will do instead is to inspect containers before they get to Kenya,” he said.

In the past few months small traders have endured anxious moments when the government announced that it will destroy an entire container in case any contraband or illegal products are found amongst the goods imported. Since individual traders are unable to fill a single container, they come together and consolidate their goods and import using one container.

But now the government has agreed to punish only those with unwanted goods, which will be destroyed upon discovery.

Nzioka, who was accompanied by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja at the meeting held in Nyamakima area in the city, also discussed the various challenges affecting the small traders in their operating environment.

Yesterday the Senate also began hearing a petition by small-scale traders and importers in Nairobi who are seeking the release of their consignments from the port of Mombasa following implementation of tough cargo clearing measures by government regulatory agencies.

The Chief of Staff, however, said that the amnesty that the traders had requested will be granted so as to release the hundreds of containers seized at the port of Mombasa.

“The amnesty will be granted and you can now collect your goods at the port once cleared by KRA.”

Consignment destruction

In May, KRA issued a notice warning importers, exporters and clearing and forwarding agents that any counterfeit or concealed goods found in a container would lead to forfeiture and destruction of the entire consignment.

Yesterday, KRA Commissioner for Customs and Border Control Julius Musyoki sent a memo to chief managers and deputy commissioners that opened a limited window to clear all genuine imports that arrived in Kenya by June 30 but were held together with consignments that contained counterfeits and undisclosed imports.