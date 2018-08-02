MPs reject petition seeking to bar DP Ruto from contesting in 2022

An attempt by the senate to bar Deputy President William Ruto from vying for presidency in the 2022 election fell flat on its face on floor of the house, after MPs voted overwhelmingly to trash the motion.

The motion ,which was drafted by Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda sought to bar the DP claiming the constitution jointly bars him and the president from seeking another term in office after serving their second term.

This is not the first time attempts have been made to stop the deputy president in tracks as he is generally seen as the front runner for the top in 2022.