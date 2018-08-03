The causes of construction cost variations

Ever asked yourself why the actual cost for your construction projects are never the same as the planned costs?

Well, there is always a nickel difference and sometimes a lot more. Sometimes its worrying, but other times it’s not.

Usually, the root cause of cost deviations may emanate from market cost fluctuations, poor cost control measures and inefficiencies on site.

There are a lot of unpredictable forces in the market, a phenomenon that causes prices to be very turbulent in any given period. You will never for example find a bag of cement costing the same price in a given year. Purchase price will also depend on the bargaining power of the suppliers and buyers.

Cost control measures on site on the other hand are also vital. This will include mostly thorough strictness on labour costs and incidental spending. To control these costs one must first of all draw up realistic budgets and spend within these budgets. There should be budgets for site labour in terms of numbers and wages per head. All purchases for any site related issue must be accompanied by proper record keeping.

Further, the construction projects must be managed with maximum efficiencies. This includes minimisation of wastage and prevention of pilferage. The mixes of materials like cement and sand should be scientifically accurate. Site security on the other hand should be all watertight.

Variations and cost deviations can also be contributed by changes in the scope of work and time.

Scope-related variations happen more so, especially when a client issues instructions to alter designs during implementations. The designers too (architect and engineers) may also cause a variation depending on site requirements.

Time-related variations on the other hand occur when the time taken to complete the project is much longer than anticipated. Of course, this may be not of any one’s making, especially under the force majeure blanket (unforeseeable aspects.). Either case, the running and overhead costs of implementing the project are severely affected the longer the project takes to completion.

It thus goes without saying that the cost management role on a construction project should be a collective responsibility with both the consultants and the client ensuring that they play the roles flawlessly.

The writer is managing director, Anka Consultants Ltd, quantity surveyors and project managers. Email: [email protected]