Eldoret Poly beat Kisumu to lift Ketisa football title

Emmanuel Masinde

Eldoret Polytechnic Wednesday beat Kisumu to win Kenya Technical Institutions Sports Association (KETISA) football title.

In the highly-charged game played at Eldoret Polytechnic grounds which ended prematurely after Kisumu players protested on a foul 35 yards from goal.

Eldoret player Maurice Mido was the hero of the day, scoring the lone goal to break Kisumu and secure the title.

Both teams started on a high in the first half, with strikers’ efforts to penetrate their rivals’ defence failed to strike a goal.

In the second half, Eldoret Polytechnic players created numerous chances, often penetrating their rivals defence, and their efforts paid off when Mido scored to send the crowd into wild cheers, including school principal who doubled as Ketisa vice chairperson Josphat Sawe into frenzy.

With 12 minutes remaining, Eldoret continued to put pressure to their opponents when Mido’s shot at 48th minute beat defenders and goalkeeper Victor Kiprono to roll into the empty net to reclaim their 12th title. They last won in 2016 at the same venue.

As Kisumu moved forward to equalise Conrad Sisama’s shot was saved and the hosts, on a counter-attack, Mido was fouled on the edge on danger box, which Kisumu players protested, ending the match prematurely, as Kisumu players boycott.

Eldoret coach former professional footballer Odindo Agwero, said the title was a sign of discipline and whatever they have been practising, was well executed on the pitch.

“We are happy and appreciate our results. The game was fair and we are happy,” said Agwero.

Kisumu coach Peter Odhiambo was not happy with the results claiming the referee was unfair, considering his players boycotted.

Odhiambo alleged that the referee through his players claimed the referee said the trophy could not leave Eldoret.