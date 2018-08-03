Ngetich powers his way to victory in Nyahururu 10km race

David Macharia

Vincent Ng’etich, eighth at the national cross-country championships early this year, yesterday showed a class of his own when he easily won a 10km race in Nyahururu.

Ngetich who has just resumed training after suffering an injury during the cross-country season won the race at Siron Village in Laikipia West sub-county, Laikipia County by clocking 30 minutes and 24.1 seconds. The race organised by a Korean Jang Young Ki to promote sports tourism in Laikipia, ran on a 5km loop earth road in the village.

Wilfred Kimitei was second in 30:32.3 and Bernard Ng’eno third in 30:33.3. Pius Karanja, Samuel Ndung’u and Paul Kariuki followed in that order for fourth, fifth and sixth positions in 30:36.5, 30:40.2 and 30:45.3 respectively.

Joan Chepkemoi who was sixth at this year’s Shanghai leg of the Diamond League won the 5km for women 17:01.

Way behind was Beatrice Chepkemoi who clocked 17:17.3 for runners up position. Third was Nancy Jesang 17:18.4, Nelly Jepchumba (17:22.7), Pauline Wambui (17:28.3) and Esther Waweru (17:35.1) followed in that order.

The Korean was impressed by the large turn out and success of the event that he promised to come in January next year to sponsor another race.