Kakamega want NSL ties pushed for EA games preps

Fred Likuyani and Viden Ochieng

Green Commandos head coach Eliud Omukuyia has appealed to Football Kenya Federation to postpone their league matches so that they can focus on preparations for the East African Secondary Schools Games that begin on August 11 in Kigali, Rwanda.

Speaking at Kakamega’s Bukhungu Stadium after his side lost 3-0 to Ushuru FC in a second tier National Super League (NSL) match on Wednesday, Omukuyia said it will be hard to raise two teams as majority of the players will be in Rwanda.

“We are faced with a tough situation juggling between NSL and schools championships that are slated for Rwanda from next week which requires depth.

As Kenyan representatives, we want to bring the top prize home and this will require concerted efforts and support from all stake-holders hence the call for FKF to postpone our matches,” said Omukuyia.

Kakamega are in a tough Pool A that consist Ugandan giants St Mary’s Kitende and Tanzania’s Alliance while newcomers Olbolsat—beaten by Green Commandos in the national finals—sit in Pool B with CIP Mashanga and College Karambi both of Rwanda, BS Kimanya from Uganda and Nyerere Memorial from Tanzania.

In the girls’ category, national champions Kwale will be tasked with the duty of returning home the title won by Wiyeta last year and are in Pool A alongside Makongo from Tanzania, St Noa of Uganda and hosts GS Nyange.

Pool B has Archbishop Njenga, beaten in the national final by Kwale, GS Ramera, Mukono High and Alliance of Tanzania.