Concord Hotel to offer clients top class services

Arguably the fastest growing hotel in Nairobi, The Concord management has assured their clients they will not relent in winning their hearts by offering first class service.

Kennedy Ayoti, Director of events operations said they will live up to their motto of crowning their customers all the time adding that their main focus is to build a business that will attract and develop the right people.

Speaking during a cocktail party for their clients and the media at the Umami Restaurant located at the heart of the Concord Hotel,Ayoti said going by the vision 2030 pillars,Concord under the Chatur family empire has adhered to the main pillar in product standardization and creating opportunities that have made the facility rise above their competitors.

“We are committed to develop the four big agenda that include beach product,safari products, meeting ,events,conferences and offering business to our clients.We shall strive to live up to our motto by crowning our customers all the time “Ayoti said. The hotel which is a 5 star features 86 executive rooms,luxurious toiletries,disabled facilities,spacious conference facilities,meeting rooms,,aquamarine pool,Gym,Enso Spa,Steam Sauna among other facilities.

NTV news anchor Glady’s Gachanja was the master of ceremony in the event that was spiced up with quiz and gifts for winners. In attendance was Managing Director Rahim Chatur,Joshua Lwala who is the Sales Accounts Manager,Martin Mwangi(Group sales & marketing Director) and F& B Manager Nico Nzioki among others.