Clerical officer wins Sh1.7 million from Sh50 bet in Sportybet

A middle aged man has struck it rich to inscribe his name in the Sportybet list of millionaires.

After placing a Sh 50 stake and correctly predicting 11 games, George Ndabi Ndung’u is the luckiest player to win the lottery which came with Sh 1,760, 495, Ndabi who is married with one daughter said he started betting after being introduced by a barber who usually placed a wager on the platform and had a record of winning.

“I was introduced by a barber in Lodwar who showed me his winnings and this convinced me to join the bandwagon in 2015,” said Ndabi. He accidentally bumped into the Sportybet app in his wife’s mobile phone and decided to give it a try out of curiosity and as fate would have it, he won a million-plus cash award.

After sending the app to his phone, Ndabi was enticed by the bonus gift system and the free deposit which is rare in the market. Asked what he will do with the windfall, the clerical officer said he plans to invest in his family’s future.

Sportybet which is Kenya’s new and exciting bookmaker runs a weekly jackpot. Ndabi’s win came barely two weeks after a man from Olenguruone in Nakuru county carted home Sh 4.8 million courtesy of the same book-maker. For Cheruiyot Keter, a former lumberjack, life will never be the same again for him after striking the fortune which many Kenyans can only dream of.

Surprisingly, Keter is not an ardent football fan and was only placing a wager for fun in the seven months he was doing so after losing his job that sustained his livelihood, thanks to the government’s decision to outlaw logging. “Keter who had been supplementing his income as a small scale maize farmer had to find new ways to cater for his family and the Sportybet fortune was nothing but God-sent.

He joined the millionaires club after staking big in his multi bets with the aim to reap big in his winnings, thus making history by becoming the first player to win millions since the inception of Sportybet. Another lucky Kenyan in July, 2018 was Boniface Barasa, a resident of Pipeline Estate in Nairobi, who took home Sh 1 million. Barasa selected a 17-game multi bet and placed a stake of Sh 50 to win the amount which he intends to use to construct a family house.