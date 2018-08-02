English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos
CT scan installed in Nyandarua County to benefit Laikipia as well
CT scan machine
Residents of Laikipia and Nyandarua counties are set to benefit from the installation of a CT scan machine which is being installed at the JM Kariuki referral hospital in Nyandarua and should be ready for use by end of August .
The hospital is also in the process of being upgraded to a level 5 facility, to cater for the increased number of patients it serves.
Medical superintendent Joram Muraya say that upgrading of the hospital and installation of the machine , will help in effective service delivery to the people.