 CT scan installed in Nyandarua County to benefit Laikipia as well

Residents of Laikipia and Nyandarua counties are set to benefit from the installation of a CT scan machine which is being installed at the JM Kariuki referral hospital in Nyandarua and should be ready for use by end of August .

The hospital is also in the process of being upgraded to a level 5 facility, to cater for the increased number of patients it serves.

Medical superintendent Joram Muraya say that upgrading of the hospital and installation of the machine , will help in effective service delivery to the people.