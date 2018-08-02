English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

 CT scan installed in Nyandarua County to benefit Laikipia as well

CT scan machine

K24 Tv August 2, 2018
Residents of Laikipia and Nyandarua counties are set to benefit from the installation of a CT scan machine which is being  installed at the JM Kariuki referral hospital in Nyandarua and should be ready for use by end of August .

The hospital is also in the process of being upgraded to a level 5 facility, to cater for the increased number of patients it serves.   

Medical superintendent  Joram Muraya  say that upgrading of the hospital and installation of the machine , will  help in effective service delivery to the people.

