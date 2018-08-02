PD journalists face threats as House summons editor

Seth Onyango and Irene Githinji

The MPs’ hostilities towards the People Daily newspaper reporters continued yesterday as some of them issued veiled threats amidst mounting pressure against the parliamentary summons.

Even as National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi assured the PD team that he would protect them against any threats and intimidation, two legislators are said to have issued veiled threats against one of the two reporters at the centre of the exposé, Dinah Ondari.

They threatened to ban them from covering Parliament if they fail to honour the summons, that were delivered at the media house at 5.40pm by a Moses Kariuki from the Sergeant-at-Arms office.

“One of them approached me insisting that we must go appear before Parliament and apologise, failure to which they will ban us from covering the proceedings. He even said that though they know they cannot bring down Mediamax, they can ruin my career,” said Ondari.

And as the pressure mounted on the MPs over the summons, Parliament finally delivered a letter inviting Mediamax Network Limited’s Group Editor-in-Chief Peter Opondo to appear before the Committee of Powers and Privileges today at 11am, following an exposé in the People Daily that seemed to depict the august House as a den of bribery.

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK), Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ), the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) and other civil society groups condemned the summons.

The National Assembly Powers and Privileges Committee is responsible for matters related to ethics of its members.

Ndombi said the committee sought to get to the bottom of the matters reported.

“The articles contain allegations that reflect adversely on the integrity of members, committees and National Assembly as a whole and allude to a possible breach of the code of conduct by members,” Ndombi said yesterday, in a letter addressed to Mediamax Editor-in-Chief.

The letter was copied to reporters Anthony Mwangi and Ondari.

“Kindly note that this invitation is made with utmost respect to the provisions of Articles 33 and 34 of the Constitution which the committee will always uphold,” he added.

Earlier yesterday, Muturi had assured the scribes of protection against victimisation.

Muturi was quick to assuage fears by the journalists, asserting their freedom to cover parliamentary affairs would not be muzzled.

“I have called parliamentary reporters and assured them of my support as they cover all happenings in Bunge. Seen divided opinions on the summoned reporters…right to information is scared, will be protected in the National Assembly,” Muturi posted on his Twitter account.

MCK urged Muturi to withdraw the summons and instead refer the matter to the press watchdog for adjudication.

Chief executive officer David Omwoyo said the MCK council, as the regulator of press practices, should handle the matter.

He assured the journalists the council would protect their interests as he confirmed that their representatives would accompany the journalists to the Ccmmittee today.

He, however, called on journalists to exercise caution when reporting on sensitive matters including concealing by-lines.

Separately, KNCHR called upon Parliament leadership to use clear procedures of summonses while ensuring that the rights of the two journalists are respected.

The move by Muturi to summon the journalists sparked public outrage, with pundits interpreting as intimidation.