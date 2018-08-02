City pastor, trio appeal case starts November

A Kiambu court yesterday ordered all the three suspects who were acquitted alongside televangelist James Maina Ng’ang’a to appear in person during the mention of their case on November 12.

Ng’ang’a and the trio were acquitted by a Limuru court in May in a case in which they had been charged with killing Mercy Njeri through dangerous driving.

Justice Christine Meoli while reacting to submissions by the Defence Counsel and State Counsel said the matter will be mentioned on November 12 and will rule on whether the respondents will appear in person during the entire appeal proceedings and all respondents should avail themselves. She also said the matter to be in written submissions with 30 days for the State Counsel to serve the defence and another 30 days for reply and seven days to submit to court.

Defence team represented by Assa Nyakundi told the court since the respondents had been acquitted, there were no provisions of the law that compels the respondents to be in court during the appeal proceedings . The Director of Public Prosecutions has appealed the ruling by Chief Magistrate Godfrey Oduor, who has since been transferred to Nakuru.