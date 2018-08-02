Sonko fires two more county officials over ‘laxity’

Njange Maina @NjangeWaEunice

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko yesterday suspended two county officials over what he referred to as ‘laxity’ in their jobs.

The suspensions total five in less than a week as Sonko on Monday fired three other officials who he accused of misusing county funds.

Yesterday’s abrupt suspensions affected health executive member Majevda Hitan and director Thomas Ogaro who had accompanied Sonko to Kangemi Health Centre to open a Tuberculosis laboratory financed by the Japanese Government.

Before the launch, Sonko toured the maternity section where he reportedly learnt that patients had been told to buy drugs. He said the move was unacceptable because the county had set aside funds to buy drugs in all public facilities.

Those earlier suspended were Chief of Staff Brian Mugo, acting Chief Officer of Finance Ekaya Alumasi and acting head of Treasury Stephen Mutua.