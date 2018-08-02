Trader gets 20 years for murdering wife

A city businessman was yesterday jailed for 20 years for murdering his second wife Linda Wanjiku Irungu four years ago.

Justice Stella Mutuku sentenced Erastus Ngura Odhiambo alias Ediot saying that she had considered his mitigation and appeared to be remorseful as he is a first offender.

“Having considered all the factors and evidence of the case, justice is to be served if the convict is to serve 20 years in jail,” ruled Justice Mutuku.

She said she is alive of the circumstances of the case and Odhiambo could have acted differently instead of killing if at all he was provoked by her on the fateful night. Odhiambo was last week found guilty of shooting dead his second wife, a lawyer for failing to go out with him.

He committed the offence on the night of December 12 at Waihura Court, Buru Buru Phase 5 in Nairobi county. Odhiambo was convicted after the prosecution proved the murder charge against him beyond reasonable doubt.

The Judge imposed the sentence to the father of four saying that the pain that was caused to the family of the deceased cannot be reversed. “The aspect of mandatory death penalty was declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, however, it was not scrapped and death sentence is still valid and lawful.

However, the trial judge has discretion to rule otherwise while sentencing a murder convict,” Mutuku said.

The judge said she also considered the victim impact statement in which the victim’s family had requested the court to grant the convict maximum penalty because the convict murdered their loved one.

“The family of the deceased has not yet recovered from the trauma resulting from how their kin met her death,” the court heard.

The deceased younger sister, who was present during the whole incident said that she had lost someone who challenged and advised her knowing she had her best interests at heart.