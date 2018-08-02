Waititu now defends medics over hospital crisis

No health worker will be sacked over the crisis being witnessed in Kiambu county, Governor Ferdinand Waititu has declared.

He attributed the sickly state of hospitals to influx of patients from neighbouring counties, adding that the county government is doing all it can to correct the situation.

Speaking at Kiambu Level Five Hospital, Waititu (pictured)said most hospitals in Kiambu are overstretched, hence doctors, nurses and supporting staff should not be blamed.

Ministry of Health officials had also toured the facility on a fact-finding mission.

“Honestly speaking, I cannot condemn anyone for the situation in Kiambu hospital as patients are coming in big numbers. I have toured the hospital and doctors and nurses are doing their best as they are treating every patient coming in,”said Waititu.

“We should not politicise health facilities. This hospital has a bed capacity of 320 and we are admitting over 800 inpatients. What would you have us do?” he asked.

Media reports in the recent past have highlighted the crisis in Kiambu Level Five and most of the other hospitals in the county, with many grappling with congestion, poor services, broken down equipment and an acute shortage of drugs. At the level five hospital, at least two patients are forced to share a bed.

But Waititu, who just returned from abroad, denied claims that patients are served bad food, there is shortage of drugs as well as misappropriation of public funds.