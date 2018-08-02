Raila hints at ‘growing influence’ in graft war

Seth Onyango and Eric Juma

Details about opposition chief Raila Odinga’s widening portfolio in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration surfaced Tuesday after it emerged the Head of State acts on information he gives him.

In what shows Raila has mellowed from a harsh critic of the government to an ally, he revealed that he simply calls the President to have things fixed.

“What I used to do in the past is that I will call a press conference to expose what is happening in the government but no action would be taken. But these days…I can call the President and action will be taken,” he said in an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday night.

Raila seemed to confirm what pundits have long speculated that he wields some influence following the March 9 Handshake.

He spoke on a wide range of issues, including implementation of State programmes and his projects with Uhuru.

He confirmed that he and the President are in constant communication about government affairs as it emerged he has a hand in the ongoing corruption purge.

Asked if he has some powers in the running of the government, Raila responded with a confident “Yes”.

It is on that premise that the former premier said he held talks with India Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi and recently with South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto have become fidgety over Raila’s rising profile, arguing it is meant to dent the former’s 2022 presidential bid.

And in thinly-veiled criticism on Ruto, the Nasa leader faulted “premature” campaigns which he said were sometimes disguised as development tours and project launches.

He said the campaigns were a mockery of the efforts he and Uhuru are making to address the 2017 election debacle.

“Campaigns for 2022 is not part of what we agreed on with President Kenyatta. We agreed to fix 2017 first before talking about 2022 politics,” said Raila.

Raila, however, kept Kenyans guessing about the possibility of a unity government. He hailed the Grand Coalition government formed after the disputed 2007 presidential poll as “the best” Kenya has ever had.

He defended his “arrangement”, saying it is a new political phenomenal not only in Kenya and Africa but the world over.

“It (unity government) was inclusive, brought people together. Most of the projects you see Jubilee implementing were started during the period of Grand Coalition Government,” he said.

But he contradicted himself when he dismissed the idea of “nusu mkate (unity government)”, saying it is unnecessary if things are done “correctly.”

Meanwhile, Raila asked Kenyans to trust the 14-member Handshake taskforce crafting a roadmap and remedies to the political stalemate that almost led the country down the path of destruction.

He said the taskforce headed by Yusuf Haji would give proper recommendations on the nine-point agenda touching on issues such as reforming electoral board, negative ethnicity, corruption, devolution, inclusivity, poverty, unemployment and historical injustices.

“We want Kenyans to trust the handshake team and be ready to respect their verdict as will be highlighted in the recommendations. We are re-engineering Kenya by ensuring all institutions and commission work and Kenyans look each other as brothers,” said the former premier.

He said Kenyans would not be party to strategies fronted by certain individuals keen on polarising the country, but would adopt strategies that aim to ensure a united government.

The former premier said with a united country, every Kenyan can acquire job in any sector without discrimination as opposed to previous regimes where certain people get locked out of job opportunities because of their names.

“The Building Bridges initiative will unite different segments of society to usher Kenyans to Canaan where peace will prevail and devolution will be strengthened,” he said.

Raila said he and Uhuru were committed to uniting the country which he said would create a conducive environment for attainment of the President’s Big Four agenda.

He cited the economy, which he said had stabilised since the Handshake, adding that international leaders had lauded the initiative and pledged support.

“The talks we had ended tension and Kenyans are now embracing peace and fruits of devolution and more are likely to come,” said Raila.

He insisted on being the Opposition leader but working closely with President Uhuru to safeguard public interest.

“I’m not in government, if I was in government I would have a specific title. I’m outside government as a member of the ODM and Nasa,” he said.