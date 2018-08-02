Coast MPs rally behind Jumwa, Dori

Coast MPs yesterday asked the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party to withdraw the letters it has issued to Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori and her Malindi counterpart Aisha Jumwa over their recent utterances against the party and its leadership.

Addressing the press yesterday, the lawmakers told off the party saying that they will not allow their colleagues to be threatened.

They said it is wrong for the Raila Odinga-led party to threaten the two leaders because they have declared support for Deputy President William Ruto in the 2022 elections.

The more than 15 MPs, who met under the aegis of Coast Parliamentary Group (CPG) said although the two MPs have already responded to the letters, they will not allow ODM to continue attacking them.

Led by the Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo and Tana River Women’s Rep Rehema Hassan, they said while they respect Raila and their respective parties, they cannot allow a party to gag any of their members as they have a right to speak freely on any matter.

In particular, Mbogo confirmed that the two had received the show cause letters from ODM party but was quick to add that this amounted to intimidation.

Mbogo said that while they had declared support for the Big Four agenda, they are still firmly in the parties that propelled them to Parliament. “I want to state categorically that we will not allow anyone to intimidate our members. We are going to support them totally,” he said.

Hassan said for a long time, they have been supporting ODM and Raila and thus should be respected for the decisions they make.

“All our members have a right to express themselves freely. We are not going to allow anyone to threaten us. We want the letters to be withdrawn.”

The party, on July 24 gave the two legislators seven days to respond to the matter, failure to which action will be taken against them without any further correspondence.