Simba maul jaguars to jump two places on KHU standings

Sikh Union jumped two places on the Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men premier league standings following a successful 2-0 win over relegation threatened Western Jaguars for three points picked at the City Park Stadium at the weekend as Parklands Sports Club dropped on the log.

The rise on the standings for Sikh was largely dependent on the outcome of the other weekend matches where immediate standings rival clubs registered stalemates in their matches to hand over the biggest climb honours to Sikh.

Amassing 13 points on the trail, Sikh now sits seventh on the log while their opponent Jaguars remained 11th in the 12-team league despite playing two matches over the weekend.

The biggest drop of the weekend was Parklands Sports Club after failing to collect a single point whereas close rivals managed a point each. Parklands thus sit on the ninth place on the log with 12 points having lost their previous position on the log to Sikh Nairobi Union.

USIU-Africa and KCA-U got a point each from their 1-1 stalemate off a tensed varsity derby to leave their positions six and eight in that respect -unchanged on the log.

USIU-Africa remained sixth with now 14 points while KCA Wazito remain eighth with 13 points.

Eighth placed KCA-U is tied with Sikh at 13 points on the log but a points inferiority leaves them trailing Sikh by a place on the standings. A 1-1 draw against USIU-A denied Wazito a chance to displace sixth place USIU-Africa by a point on the standings as the stake of their weekend encounter. Parklands Sports Club endured a 4-0 thrashing by rivals Nakuru to effect their drop on the log.

Nakuru came into that match hurt by Jaguars 2-0 in the previous weekend to upset the hosts who came in that match off a 2-1 win over USIU-Africa in the previous round.

The loss for Parklands was costly as it denied them the opportunity to displace sixth place USIU-Africa. The hosts however remain a place above Nakuru on the log by a point whereas their opponent Nakuru sit tenth with 11 points.