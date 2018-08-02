Government begins early preparations towards World U-20 event

The government has started preparations for the Wold Under-20 IAAF Championships expected to be held in Nairobi in 2020, Cabinet Secretary for Sports Rashid Echesa has said.

Echesa said the event, being the first in the country, will need enough training facilities.

“This is very a big event for the country and we expect a lot of tourists coming here because of the same event.

We want to make sure that we have enough facilities to host that event,” he said. Speaking during his tour of Karatu Stadium in Gatundu South which is among the regional stadia that the government through Sports Kenya is constructing across over the country, the CS took issue with the contractors over laxity.

Echesa warned that contractors whose projects will not be complete in six months will see the ministry re-advertise the contracts and award them to different firms.

He said that the government was working closely with county governments to nurture talents by ensuring enough academy facilities are put up across the country.

He urged governors to work closely with the national government to fast-track construction of such academies to ensure that grassroots talents are nurtured.

Sports Kenya chairman Fred Muteti said his institution was working in earnest to complete academy programmes.

“We are ready to ensure that we finish that programme of building academies and sports centres around Kasarani where the main event will be held,” he said.

“We are looking around the neighbouring counties among them Kiambu where we can get venues for building sports academies which can be used for training and support centres,” added Muteti.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, who accompanied the CS, said Gatundu, Kiamwangi, Kimunyu and Mundooro stadia have also been identified for upgrading.