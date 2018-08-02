Ushuru tax Green Commandos heavily as KCB bank victory

Fred Likuyani and Barry Silah

National Super League leaders Ushuru FC maintained their grip on top spot when they kept their winning run going with a 3-0 defeat of Green Commandos at Kakamega’s Bukhungu Stadium yesterday.

However, it was the home side who hogged early possession while creating more chances which they failed to utilise.

But as the match progressed, Ushuru grew in confidence and went ahead in the 29th minute through Alex Sunga’s volley for a 1-0 half-time lead. After the interval, the tax collectors controlled the match and unsettled Eliud Omukuyia’s charges who easily lost possession while committing mistakes.

In 54th minute, winger Benson Amanda latched onto a long ball before unleashing a sizzler that easily beat the hosts shot stopper Jafar Shitambasi for the second goal. Veteran midfielder Anthony Ndolo wrapped up the scores with another long range effort after being put through by playmaker Oscar Mbugua.

In Nairobi, KCB beat Kibera Black Stars 2-0 courtesy of Simon Abuko and Dennis Nganga’s goals to move to third on the table with a game in hand.

Ng’ang’a had a hand in both goals as his 19th minute corner kick was headed in by the unmarked Abuko before his 78th minute free kick put the issue beyond doubt.

KCB controlled the match especially with good running from midfield pair Brian Ochieng’ and Martin Nderitu while Kennedy Owino, Kelvin Migele and Abuko posed a threat upfront.

“We knew how to handle them and that showed with our tactical approach in the second half,” said KCB coach John Kamau.

Meanwhile, Bidco United trounced second from bottom Nakuru All-Stars 2-0 while Modern Coast Rangers and Coast Stima played to a 1-1 stalemate. Elsewhere, Nairobi City Stars trounced troubled Isibania 4-0.