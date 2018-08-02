Gor hammer Kariobangi to open 15-point league lead

Viden Ochieng

Gor Mahia showed Kariobangi Sharks who’s boss, thumping them 3-0 to inch closer to a record extending 17th SportPesa Premier League title at Kisumu’s Moi Stadium yesterday.

The victory saw Gor extend their lead over second-placed Sofapaka to 15 points and with three games in hand, another title looks inevitable.

K’Ogalo applied early pressure at a nearly empty Moi Stadium and it yielded dividends when Geoffrey Shiveka headed into his own as he tried to clear a well-lobed ball from Francis Kahata in the 25th minute.

That was after Sharks had thwarted early attacks from Ephrem Guikan and Lawrence Juma in the 10th and 11th minutes respectively.

Sharks had a chance of their own in the 19th minute when Eric Kapaito was through on goal before he was brought down. The resultant freekick was fruitless as Shiveka directed the ball over the bar.

Juma then set up Guikan after a fine run from midfield but the Ivorian handled the ball inside Sharks’ area five minutes to the break, wasting a chance to double the lead.

Playmaker Kahata then brought in a delicious cross that needed a tap in after 44th minutes but there was no Gor player in sight as the scores remained 1-0 at half-time.

After the break, Sharks made some changes to try and turn the tide and Henry Juma almost made an immediate impact after replacing Harisson Mwendwa in the 65th minute. He tested Gor goalkeeper Shaban Odhoji with along-range shot but the custodian was equal to task, punching the ball out of danger. Odhoji was called to action once more when he parried Bolton Omwenga’s shot over the bar for a corner as Sharks upped the ante in the last 20 minutes. However, their wastefulness would come to bite them later when substitute Kevin “Ade” Omondi scored just one minute after coming on to give K’Ogalo breathing space with 14 minutes remaining.